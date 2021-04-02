Okonkwo resumes as Union Bank’s CEO

Mr Emeka Okonkwo yesterday resumed office as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Union Bank. This follows the retirement of Mr. Emeka Emuwa on March 31, 2021 after eight years as the Bank’s CEO. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Okonkwo was an Executive Director on the Board, and the Head of Union Bank’s Corporate Banking Group, a position he occupied since 2013. Okonkwo is a seasoned banker with 30 years of experience. As Union Bank embarked on its transformation, he was responsible for rebuilding the business and strategically positioning it for success in the Corporate Banking space. Commenting, Okonkwo said: “I thank the Board and Management of Union Bank for the privilege of leading this great institution. Today, as I begin the task of building on the solid foundation we have laid over the past eight years, my task will be to accelerate growth and execute our vision to be Nigeria’s most reliable and trusted partner. I am confident that with the support of the Board, Management and employees, we will record even greater successes in this new chapter.”
