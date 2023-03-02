2023 Elections News

Okonkwo Thanks Idemili Constituency For Trusting Labour Party

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The House of Representatives-elect for Idemili North and South federal constituency of Anambra State, Uche Okonkwo, has thanked the people for trusting and believing in Labour Party.

Okonkwo won the hotly contested federal constituency after defeating the candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Speaking on his victory, Okonkwo said, “God bless all Obidients from Idemili North and South. You have spoken loudly and wisely. God has heard our voice that to Rescue Idemili is a mission Possible and anointed.

“Thank you and thank you again for standing firm behind your convictions and trust in me, adding that, all the Glory to God Almighty.

“We have by the courage of our hearts and the might of our votes struck down the terror of riggers. We have proved smarter than their chariots of thugs, a platoon of criminal abetters.

“We have effectively turned the table of poor representation in Idemili, and I can assure you, going forward, it will be inclusively and transparently spicy.

“Now our work is simple, to do what we promised and what you voted for, is a task we shall pursue relentlessly with every fibre of our common resolve from day one, I guarantee you.

“I thank my opponents too for a testy run and extend to them assurances of collective positive accommodation to the good work that must start in earnest for all our people of Idemili.”

Okonkwo was declared winner of the federal constituency of Idemili North and South, with a superior vote of popular endorsement of collective endorsement.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

