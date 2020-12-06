Okopidos’ funerals: I pray God gives us another Godswill as gov – Akpabio

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has said that his prayer has always been that God should give Akwa Ibom State another person that will resemble him to ensure rapid development in the state and the improvement of the living conditions of the people.

Akpabio made the statement while addressing relatives and sympathizers at the burial of two brothers, Dr. Ime Titus Okopido, a former Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, and Hon. Ini Titus Okopido, who until his death was the Akwa Ibom State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former governor said: “My prayer is that God should give Akwa Ibom another leader with the heart for the people, leaders who love the people and think well of them.”

Adding that Akwa Ibom does not need leaders that would build temples in Dubai, and London, but those that would build people and communities.

The minister posited that: ”Governance was like a building block, when one takes it to a level, another who succeeds him has to take it further.”

He pointed out that when this is not done, the society would suffer for it.

Akpabio described the loss of the two brothers as a painful incident, and prayed God to console and protect the families left behind.

The funerals were attended by dignitaries across the state, including members of PDP as well as APC

