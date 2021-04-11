Okorie to APC: We‘ll resist imposition of candidate in Anambra

N6bn bribery rocks primary poll, as UPP endorses Ekwuosa

Okey Maduforo AWKA Former National Chairman of the United Progressives Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie has warned that imposition of a candidate on the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anambra State would be resisted.

This is coming on the heels of an alleged plot to impose a candidate on the party from Abuja ahead of the November 6th gubernatorial election in the state.

Reports had it last week that three gubernatoral aspirants had approached some top APC leaders negotiating for the ticket of the party and it is alleged that the leaders approached were offered the sum of N2 billion each to perfect the process.

Though the leadership of the party have been denying it but some aspirants have continued to warn against the plot positing that it would break up the party. Okorie who spoke while presenting the state party structure of the UPP in support of a front line gubernatorial aspirant of the APC Chief Azuka Okwuosa in Awka.

“Anambra State governorship election is important to the South East and Ndigbo in general and this is the flagship of the battle to produce a president of Igbo extraction.

“I wish to warn that we shall resist any attempt by some to impose a candidate on the party APC and we shall ensure that the candidate of APC would emerge through a democratic process and we must ensure that internal democracy prevails in Anambra APC.

He described Okwuosa as a team player who has paid his dues in party politics adding that his emergence as governor would jump start development in Anambra State.

Speaking after reviewing members of the UPP into his campaign organisation, Engr Azuka Okwuosa lamented that the dividends of democracy being distributed by the regime of Muhammadu Buhari are being given to members of the PDP and APGA while members of the APC in Anambra State are abandoned.

“I believe in the reward system and when you work hard you get your reward and that is how it should be and not the other way round,” he said. He promised to ensure that the APC would win the Anambra election adding that the internal democracy is respected in the process of nominating a candidate for the party.

