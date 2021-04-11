News Top Stories

Okorie to APC: We‘ll resist imposition of candidate in Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo AWKA Comment(0)
  • N6bn bribery rocks primary poll, as UPP endorses Ekwuosa

 

Okey Maduforo AWKA Former National Chairman of the United Progressives Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie has warned that imposition of a candidate on the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anambra State would be resisted.

 

This is coming on the heels of an alleged plot to impose a candidate on the party from Abuja ahead of the November 6th gubernatorial election in the state.

 

Reports had it last week that three gubernatoral aspirants had approached some top APC leaders negotiating for the ticket of the party and it is alleged that the leaders approached were offered the sum of N2 billion each to perfect the process.

 

Though the leadership of the party have been denying it but some aspirants have continued to warn against the plot positing that it would break up the party. Okorie who spoke while presenting the state party structure of the UPP in support of a front line gubernatorial aspirant of the APC Chief Azuka Okwuosa in Awka.

 

“Anambra State governorship election is important to the South East and Ndigbo in general and this is the flagship of the battle to produce a president of Igbo extraction.

 

“I wish to warn that we shall resist any attempt by some  to impose a candidate on the party APC and we shall ensure that the candidate of APC would emerge through a democratic process and we must ensure that internal democracy prevails in Anambra APC.

 

He described Okwuosa as a team player who has paid his dues in party politics adding that his emergence as governor would jump start development in Anambra State.

 

Speaking after reviewing members of the UPP into his campaign organisation, Engr Azuka Okwuosa lamented that the dividends of democracy being distributed by the regime of Muhammadu Buhari are being given to members of the PDP and APGA while members of the APC in Anambra State are abandoned.

 

“I believe in the reward system and when you work hard you get your reward and that is how it should be and not the other way round,” he said. He promised to ensure that the APC would win the Anambra election adding that the internal democracy is respected in the process of nominating a candidate for the party.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Panic as Ortom’s wife, son, SSG, CoS, HoS, others test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Makurdi Palpable fear and panic gripped the Benue State Government House Saturday after it emerged that the wife of the Governor, Mrs. Eunice Erdoo Ortom, her son, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Tony Ijohor, the Chief of Staff (CoS), Mr. Terwase Orbunde and the state’s Head of Service (HoS), Mrs. Veronica Onyeke and […]
Editorial Top Stories

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The recent appointment of the new Service Chiefs for the country’s armed forces, after several years of prevarications as replacements of the old and tired predecessors must engender a reversal of the current embarrassing level of insecurity in all parts of Nigeria. The reason is obvious. The ravaging level of insecurity in this country is […]
News

NAFDAC to trace, monitor COVID-19 vaccines, reactions

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has said the COVID-19 vaccines once available in the country, would be traced and monitored to safeguard the lives of Nigerians. Director General NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made the disclosure at the Agency’s 2019/2020 Staff Recognition Awards and Sent Forth for Retirees,’ held yesterday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica