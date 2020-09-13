News

Okorie to NASS: You’re adopting ostrich approach to masses’ pains, sufferings

A two-term former member of the House of Representatives, Chief Linus Okorie, Sunday called on the leadership of National Assembly to rescind the announced postponement of their resumption date and stick to the scheduled September 15 date so as to speak for the protection of the masses especially against the increase in fuel price and electricity tariff in the country.
Okorie, who represented Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo federal constituency in Ebonyi State between 2011 and 2019, said Nigerians need the National Assembly to stand up for them at this critical point of need.
In a statement issued in Abakaliki, the former legislator described the postponement of the National Assembly’s resumption for whatever may be their reasons at the time of fuel and electricity price increases as anti-people and insensitive to the plight of the masses.
“One had expected an emergency summoning of both chambers back from their recess to address the two vexed issues as in the 2012 example. To now push forward the prior scheduled resumption by two weeks, in the midst of various threats of mass protest by different groups and stakeholders, is very insensitive. The NASS should not lose its cardinal role as the voice and mirror of the wishes of the people.
“I am calling on the leadership of both chambers and NASS’ management to rescind the announced postponement of resumption and stick to the scheduled September 15, 2020 date; since they have unfortunately failed to cut short the recess, resume and address the very urgent issues of fuel price increase (deregulation) and electricity tariff increase.
“The present NASS should not adopt the ostrich approach to the pains and suffering of the Nigerian masses, whose voice they represent. Doing so, would leave them with a collective legacy of failure, the caliber of which has yet to be witnessed in our political history.
“I also call on other members of the 9th NASS to speak up and demand their leadership to adhere to the previous resumption date so they can respectively speak for and in protection of their constituents. Nigerians needs all of them to stand up for them at critical point of need,” he stated.

