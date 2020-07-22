Okoro takes real estate TV show global

Popular real estate guru, Meckson Okoro, is set to kick off his television show on the international scene.

The leading national real estate TV programme, National Real Estate Today, is, however, set to launch on NTA International.

Okoro, in recent press release, made the disclosure, stating the rationale behind the decision to televise the programme on a new channel as NTA International.

“You will recall that our first episode hit the air on NTA2 Channel 5 just two months ago and within eight weeks, it expanded to TVC News, under the platform of NIESV Half Hour and also Silverbird Television.

“Our major reason of commencing airing on NTA International platform is to spread our good news on real estate to all Nigerians, both at home and overseas. It will enable all Nigerians living all over the world to get first hand information on real estate investments and purchasing guides in Nigeria from a celebrated real estate professional whose experience spans 30years of stainless exposure in the practice of real estate consulting in Nigeria and overseas.

“To be specific, National Real Estate Today will hit the airwaves on Thursday, August 6, at exactly 1.30pm West African Time Zone.

“It is pertinent to note that the promoter of the show, Dr Meckson Innocent Okoro, was an erudite and celebrated National Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV). He later became Publicity Secretary and image maker of the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigerian ( APBN) — two national positions he held with utmost passion and dexterity. Okoro is a success by every definition of and he is indeed a real estate guru and a professional per excellence. Dr M. I. Okoro has been destined to climb to global prominence through a well programmed and structured development in his chosen career which is Estate Management and Consulting.

“He has also invested heavily in the development of his profession and career too. He is a Fellow of Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers ( FNIEVS ); Fellow, Institute of Directors, Nigeria (FIoD); Fellow, Society of Construction Industry Arbitrators (FSCIArb) and bagged a PhD (Hon.) from Bradley University, USA.

“Okoro is a graduate of Estate Management from the University of Lagos, and presently the Vice Captain of Golf Section of the prestigious Ikoyi Club, 1938. He is very amiable and unassuming and happily married with four children,” the statement read.

The ace entrepreneur also said that, in order for a global reach to be properly coordinated and efficiently served Nigerians abroad, his company is set to open new offices in Houston, USA, South Africa and the UK where he already has an office in partnership with Bencord Real Estate Consulting. He is optimistic that the launching of National Real Estate Today on NTA International will definitely benefit the Federal Government of Nigeria, corporate organisations, the general public and Nigerians all over the world.

Like this: Like Loading...