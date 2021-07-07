News

Okorocha alleges: Uzodinma’s men invaded Reach FM thrice in one year

A former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has condemned the incessant harassment and attack of a private radio station, Reach FM, by the Imo State government under Governor Hope Uzodinma. The former governor expressed dismay that the Imo State government had invaded the private radio station, which was owned by the Okorocha family about three times in less than one year. Speaking via a statement signed by his media aide, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha, who is the senator representing Imo West said: “They had pulled down the gate and fence of the station in the first invasion.

