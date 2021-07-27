Okorocha bags chieftaincy title in Ogun

A former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District at the Senate, Rochas Okorocha, is set to be honored with a chieftaincy title in Ogun State.

The Eselu of Iselu Kingdom, Oba Ebenezer Akinyemi, who made this known yesterday in a statement, said the ceremony to honour Okorocha as Otunba Asoludero of Iselu Kingdom has been scheduled to take place in his palace on September 19.

The monarch said the lawmaker had distinguished himself as “a detribalised Nigerian” and philanthropist.

He noted that the awardee, who recently bagged a traditional title in Daura, Kastina State, is a bridge-builder.

