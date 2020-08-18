Okorocha blames Uzodinma for crisis in Imo APC

Former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has accused his successor, Senator Hope Uzodinma of playing pranks with the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state while allegedly nurturing his faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Okorocha also blamed the governor for the problems in the Imo State chapter of the APC, alleging that Uzodinma appeared comfortable with the party in crisis which he said had further made his loyalty to the ruling party suspect.

Okorocha, who spoke yesterday through his Special Adviser (Media), Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo was reacting to recent assertions against him credited to Governor Hope Uzodinma and noted he had no personal problems against Uzodinma. He said: “The governor is the one creating problems for himself and also inventing problems where they do not exist.

“The government in Imo as we speak is APC in name, but totally PDP faction in structure and in actions. The governor has not done anything to show that he is of APC and that his government is that of APC. The government is ‘CampHope’ government made up of those who were with him in his own faction of the PDP.”

Like this: Like Loading...