Okorocha charges NANTA on showing Nigeria way to electorate success

‘Success they say begets success,’ it is perhaps on this note that Senate Committee Chairman on Tourism and Culture, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has charged the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) to show Nigeria the way to electorate success given that the association in its over four decades of existence has witnessed smooth transition of power from one regime to another. Okorocha, who is also the immediate past governor of Imo State, gave this charge when he received some members of the association led by its president, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, in Abuja recently. Speaking with the team, Okorocha said the time has come for the leadership of NANTA to share its template of progressive electoral transition process devoid of rancour in the past 45 years with Nigeria.

“NANTA must lead in uniting Nigeria, you must share with Nigerians how your association with national spread has navigated through your leadership transition processes without rancour in the past forty five years, staying together, prospering together.

NANTA must share this dream and maybe Nigeria can learn from it,” said the Senator. Also, he tasked the body to extend the success of it legacy project which focuses on children to promote cultural exchanges within the country so as to break the barrier of ethnicity and tribalism now threatening the unity of the country.

‘‘Madam President of NANTA, your articulation of your dream for NANTA and what the association represents, resonates with me. NANTA’s history and spread, leaves me with nostalgia of how Nigeria should be united and culturally advanced and I must praise your dedication,’’ added Okorocha He further urged NANTA to evolve a vehicle for national cultural tourism orientation and campaign for a united Nigeria. ‘‘Your profile and aged – long historical narrative sets up your association as the best group to preach national unity,’’ even as he disclosed the readiness of his foundation to partner with them in that direction.

‘‘Rochas Foundation will be willing to collaborate and partner with you to bring our children together, teach them about our rich culture, for without cultural education and knowledge, a nation and people are lost forever and will never advance. ‘‘So, look out for organisations and persons that can share your thoughts and dreams to unite Nigeria through cultural tourism exchanges, particularly among children.” Earlier in her presentation, Akporiaye, who shared the dream of NANTA’s founding fathers with him, noted that the body has remained focused and passionate about marketing Nigeria as a cultural tourism destination while it has also contributed to the growth of Nigeria’ aviation downstream sector. She then solicited the cooperation of Okorocha towards attaining the vision of the body, saying that: “Your positions as chairman, Senate Committee on Tourism and Culture and former governor, will no doubt help us advance and contribute to building national cohesion without which we cannot thrive as a nation and people.

‘‘We are impressed with your support and sponsorship of the education of Nigerian children, particularly the poor and down trodden. Rochas Foundation is a veritable vehicle and institution uniting Nigerian children and parents through education. ‘‘It is our intention to leverage on your experience in this regard to add value to our cultural tourism exchange programmes which we shall launch soon, and praying you will come to chair the occasion when we call on you.”

