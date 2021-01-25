News

Okorocha denies dumping APC for new party

Former Governor of Imo State and Senator Representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha has said that he was still a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with no plans to dump party as being insinuated by his adversaries.

 

Okorocha gave the clarification while addressing the State Working Committee (SWC) members of the APC, Zonal, Local Government and Ward Executives in the state at the weekend, stressing that nobody had stake in APC more than himself.

 

He said: “Our party is APC. Don’t be confused when I say that there are bad people and good people in both APC and PDP. And that the good people in the two parties should come together for the good of the nation. I was talking about a movement  and not a political party.

 

“I have not left APC. I am still in APC. Nobody has more stake in APC than I do. The worst insults I had in Imo and in the South-East in 2015 was because of APC and President Muhammadu Buhari. APC was formed by President Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, myself and a few other people.

 

But those who came on congratulatory visit have taken over the party. “Those who want to destroy the party lied to President Buhari. The judgements on the issue all stated that the NEC of the party or the governor cannot remove the elected party executives.

 

They can only be removed by the party’s convention. “Whatever they do here without the duly elected Party officials in the State, including the planned registration exercise, expected to begin on Monday, would be null and void.

 

We do not recognize Governor Uzodinma’s APC in Imo. That’s not APC in Imo State. That’s PDP People. How many APC members are among his more than one hundred and twenty appointees?

 

“We had a formidable APC until those who came through Ben Johnson way with the help of their likes, came to hijack the party.

 

Now, they cannot fly because nature does not support injustice. President Muhammadu Buhari as a man of justice does not support injustice

