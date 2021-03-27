Okorocha destroyed Imo with ‘China and Biscuits roads’ –Nwamkpa

The media aide to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Modestus Nwamkpa, took up the gauntlet against Sam Onwuemeodo and his team, denouncing their counter claims and allegations as false. He said that Okorocha’s aide’s claims only portray them as bad sportsmen who have refused to accept their defeat and have become irrelevant in the state politics but are seeking every opportunity to malign Governor Uzodinma so as to score cheap political point.

Nwamkpa simply laughed off the claims of Okorocha’s camp, saying that the former governor left no infrastructural legacy after eight years in office as governor. He further said that the incumbent administration met no good roads built by Okorocha except for the ‘China and biscuit roads’ which have all degenerated into death traps across the state. He said Okorocha’s misdeeds have caught up with him. “There is a saying that those who commit crimes at the dead of the night forget that the morning will soon come.

I pity the former Governor Chief Rochas Okorocha for being a prisoner of his conscience now, having seen the monumental achievements recorded by the current governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, within one year in office as against his wasteful ‘lootocratic’ regime.

“The unfortunate thing is that Okorocha and his media handlers have refused to tell themselves some home truths, rather they have continued to showcase the endless elasticity of their shamelessness. ‘‘It is wrong for Onwuemeodo to accuse Governor Uzodinma of ‘claiming’ Okorocha’s projects. Can you imagine Okorocha talking about projects in Imo? Who in his right senses will covet a project done by Okorocha not to talk of ‘claiming’ it? Nwamkpa said Okorocha was unsuccessfully trying to save face following his disastrous years in office as governor.’’

He added that the former governor is now entrapped by the guilt of his misdeeds in office as governor. “Nobody would have believed that Okorocha appreciates good and durable projects but during his days in office he forced Imo people to endure his ‘China or Biscuit roads’. We were all in Imo then and we know who is who and who did what. ‘‘What Okorocha would have called his projects in Imo all disappeared into ruins even before Okorocha left office as governor. And the reasons are obvious – Okorocha is famed for substandard projects. He has no taste for excellence.’’

He continued: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Federal Secretariat road, Dick Tiger road, Chukwuma Nwoha road, MCC road, Aba road, Owerri/ Onitsha road, Owerri/ Orlu road and several others are verifiable landmark projects of this government and we cannot allow Okorocha to claim them to assuage his guilty conscience. “I pity Okorocha; he is passing through a lot.

He is a prisoner of his own conscience. Of course, matters of conscience are weighty matters of life. He should swallow his pride and openly tender an unreserved apology to Imo people whose resources he looted unapologetically. He must also endeavour to do restitution for the eight-year plunder of Imo State. “Okorocha, a Senator by ‘duress,’ has squandered his goodwill and I will have him know that no matter how much he tries, he cannot succeed in distracting Governor Hope Uzodinma from delivering sound leadership and development projects to Imo State.”

