Okorocha donates N2m, 12 scholarships to Orlu victims’ crisis

…condemns attack on traditional ruler

Former Governor of Imo State and senator for Imo West Senatorial District, Chief Rochas Okorocha, has donated N2 million to the families of four soldiers and six civilians who were killed during the recently crisis in Orlu council area of the state. This is also as Okorocha condemned the attack on the traditional ruler of Uzoubi Umuna, Eze Boniface Chigere Okereke, by policemen during the crisis, describing the ugly incident as an attack on the traditional institution.

The Senator, who represents Orlu at the Senate, announced his donations to the families of the victims when he paid a visit to the traditional ruler of Uzoubi Umuna Community in Orlu and families of the victims of the crisis from Orlu Senatorial District, Sokoto State and Niger Republic who were killed in the mayhem. The former governor, who commiserated with the families of the victims, the people of Orlu Senatorial Zone, Sokoto State and Niger Republic, also granted scholarship up to senior secondary school level for the children of the deceased numbering about 12 as well as the boy who was injured by stray bullets.

He said: “What brought me here this afternoon is because of the ugly incident that took place in Orlu two weeks ago that claimed the lives of people here, four military men, three Nigeriens, one northerner from Sokoto State, two people from my senatorial district here died also with a boy sustaining bullets wounds. “Our country is passing through very tough times with some people deciding to vent their frustrations over the affairs of the nation by killing one another.

We must not allow soldiers who protect us to die in the cause of their job. “Life is sacred and must never be taken in any guise. Death means a lot to us Nigerians irrespective of one’s religion. We must accept the fact that those involved in this are Orlu people and Nigerians.

