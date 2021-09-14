Okorocha: Education tool against insecurity

Our Reporter

A former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has said that access to quality education remained a weapon in the fight against insecurity in the North.

Consequently, Okorocha, who is the President of the Rochas Foundation College, challenged highly-placed individuals to work towards giving Almajiris formal education.

He added that, as long as indigent children continued to roam the streets, so will insecurity fester.

The lawmaker, representing Imo West Senatorial District, said: “All the well-to-do in the Southern and Northern parts of the country must pick at least one Almajiri and give him or her formal education. Insurgency is happening as a result of feeling of neglect , injustice and anger which is negatively expressed.

“In Nigeria we need to target the Almajiri children and give them quality education. Many of them have lost hope of becoming somebody in life. What will make them go into crime when they have the understanding that they can become a governor in the future? This is where the solution to ending insecurity in the region and by extension the country lies. We must all see them as our responsibilities.

“Do you ever think there would be any conflict between the North and South if this is done ? No, It is through education that Nigeria can be united.”

He continued: “We need to join hands to tackle the issue of out of school children, it is another time bomb at the Rochas Foundation College, we have trained over 30,000 students and among them today are doctors, lawyers and engineers, among others.

“We extended it to other African countries, today we have about 100 students from 22 African nations so that we can leverage on education to develop the continent. African leaders are doing the much they can, but a lot more need to be done to educate African children.”

