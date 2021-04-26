Okorocha identifies injustice, failed family system as causes of insecurity

Our Reporter

A former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has identified perceived injustice, as well as failed family values, as some of the factors responsible for the escalating insecurity across the country.

Specifically, the former governor, who currently represents Imo West at the National Assembly, claimed that the development may be informed by the near lack of recognition of the role of women in nation building, by concerned authorities.

To this end, the charismatic politician enjoined governments at all levels prioritise the empowerment of women, in a bid to wriggle the country out of its present quagmire.

The lawmaker made the interventions at an occasion where he was conferred the Award of Excellence by the United Business Women Association of Nigeria and Diaspora.

In his remarks, Owelle underscored the critical role of mothers resolving the security challenges besetting the country.

According to him: “A woman is a special creation by God, women are givers and custodians of life.

“Nations that ignore their women are considered failed nations,while nations that make good use of their women are called developed nations.

“So if Nigeria must rise again, then we must make a turn around and look at the women. If we don’t carry the women along we are in for a very serious trouble.

“If any nation must get it right it has to start from the family, it is the bad family system that we have today that has given rise to insurgency and other criminality in the country. No sane woman who gave birth to a child will allow the child to go astray.

“The problem is that we have not taken care of the women and we have not empowered the women. Whatever you give a woman is what you get in return. While we men have succeeded in dividing this country along religious and ethnic lines, the women have remained a force of unity. For as long as we have not empowered the women in the house to give us good family, for as long as our politicians continue on the path of injustice, insurgency, kidnapping will never stop.”

Presenting the Award, the President of the association, Mrs Nkiruka Madu, explained that the former governor was selected for the award in recognition of his philanthropy, as exemplified in the empowerment of women and free education for indigent children across the country.

