Okorocha: Injustice keeping Nigeria as third world country

The Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Imo State and former governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has said injustice in the country has kept the country as a third world country. The Senator, who spoke yesterday in Abuja, at the APC Press Corps second lecture series said with Justice Nigeria would have been on top in the world. Okorocha, who said his most challenge is from his state, said the country should also address stomach injustice. According to him, Nigeria with democracy is going through threats of various kinds. Speaking, he said: “Our nation is going through a very difficult moment and a big threat. Democracy in this nation is a threat as to our corporate existence as a nation. Despite different adminstrations why are we still where we are and what can we do.”
