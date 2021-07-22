News

Okorocha loses bid to control Imo APC

A former Imo State governor and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, has lost out in his alleged bid to control the structure the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, New Telegraph has learnt. Okorocha, at a recent meeting with the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) alongside a group under the auspices of Pioneer Imo APC stakeholders, had asked the caretaker committee in Abuja, had asked the committee to recognise Daniel Nwafor, factional Chairman of the party in the state as authentic chairman of Imo APC. This is as against the committee’s continuous dealings with the faction headed by Marcel Nlemigbo, who also enjoys the support of Governor Hope Uzodimma The Nwafor faction is loyal to the ex-governor.

Okorocha, who was reportedly at the meeting with Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, former Secretary to Imo State Government, Sir Jude Ejiogu, Ugonna OzuruIgbo, Paschal Njoku and others, insisted that Nwafor must be accorded full recognition as APC Chairman as pronounced by an Owerri High Court, which he claimed has not been vacated by any appellate court.

The lawmaker warned that no APC congress would be adjudged valid in Imo if it was not conducted by the Nwafor Caretaker Committee. But sources close to the CECPC confirmed to our reporter that the Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, told the former governor at the meeting to go home and settle with Uzodimma he said is the leader of the party in the state. It was further learnt that Akpanudoedehe told Okorocha and his team that the committee would not take the party’s structure away from a sitting governor, even as he acknowledged and recognised the contributions of the Senator to the formation and growth of the APC in the South-East.

A source said: “Okorocha had, among other things, demanded that the APC recognise Nwafor as APC chairman in Imo, citing a yet-to-be vacated high court ruling. But as expected, the CECPC Secretary told him to go home and make peace with his governor.”

