Okorocha must learn he’s no longer a gov – Imo State Govt

The Imo State government has warned the former governor of the state and member representing Imo West Senatorial District, Senator Rochas Okorocha, to respect constituted authority.

The government added that Okorocha must accept the fact that he is no longer the governor of the state and conduct himself like a law-abiding citizen of the state or the state government will have no option but to treat him as if he was never a governor.

The warning, which was issued by the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Cyprian Akaolisa, followed the clash between Okorocha and the Imo State government last Sunday.

Akaolisa also warned that the former governor would regret any further action from him or his proxies intended to make the state chaotic and riotous.

Akaolisa said: “I want to tell you that Okorocha is provoking the people of Imo State. Let him be careful and conduct himself respectably. He should stop provoking the people of Imo State because when it starts, the Otokokoto crisis of 1996 will be child’s play.

“We’re ready to pursue our case against Okorocha through lawful means. That’s why the Commissioner for Lands, Enyinnaya Onuegbu went to Royal Spring Palm Hotel and Apartments and locked it up with the seal of government after the white paper directed that action.

“But Okorocha went there to unseal it. That is provocation. Nobody did anything to him. He should be lawful. He should understand that he is no longer the governor of this state. There can never be two governors here because there is a government on ground. He must respect decisions of government. If he doesn’t respect the decisions of government, we will treat him as if he was never a governor”.

Akaolisa also dismissed speculations that mediations from the presidency, All Progressives Congress (APC)and others have put an end to the onslaught against the Okorocha empire and stopped the ongoing recovery of alleged looted properties of Imo State.

