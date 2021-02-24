Metro & Crime

Okorocha must learn he’s no longer a gov – Imo State Govt

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Comment(0)

The Imo State government has warned the former governor of the state and member representing Imo West Senatorial District, Senator Rochas Okorocha, to respect constituted authority.
The government added that Okorocha must accept the fact that he is no longer the governor of the state and conduct himself like a law-abiding citizen of the state or the state government will have no option but to treat him as if he was never a governor.
The warning, which was issued by the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Cyprian Akaolisa, followed the clash between Okorocha and the Imo State government last Sunday.
Akaolisa also warned that the former governor would regret any further action from him or his proxies intended to make the state chaotic and riotous.
Akaolisa said: “I want to tell you that Okorocha is provoking the people of Imo State. Let him be careful and conduct himself respectably. He should stop provoking the people of Imo State because when it starts, the Otokokoto crisis of 1996 will be child’s play.
“We’re ready to pursue our case against Okorocha through lawful means. That’s why the Commissioner for Lands, Enyinnaya Onuegbu went to Royal Spring Palm Hotel and Apartments and locked it up with the seal of government after the white paper directed that action.
“But Okorocha went there to unseal it. That is provocation. Nobody did anything to him. He should be lawful. He should understand that he is no longer the governor of this state. There can never be two governors here because there is a government on ground. He must respect decisions of government. If he doesn’t respect the decisions of government, we will treat him as if he was never a governor”.
Akaolisa also dismissed speculations that mediations from the presidency, All Progressives Congress (APC)and others have put an end to the onslaught against the Okorocha empire and stopped the ongoing recovery of alleged looted properties of Imo State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Cultists kill three in Delta communities

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Three teenage boys were killed yesterday at Iyara and Ugbori communities in Warri, Delta State. The killing, it was learnt, was part of the ongoing cult war in the area. The residents of the two towns hardly sleep with their two eyes closed, walk freely on the streets, go for night clubs and parties or […]
Metro & Crime

American’s kidnap: ‘Gang planned attacks to avenge members’ death

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Force Headquarters yesterday said a trans-national kidnap syndicate was planning attacks on security agents and foreigners. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, who disclosed this, said the 15- man syndicate involved in the kidnap of an American citizen, Philippe Walton, had concluded plans to carry out more attacks to avenge the death […]
Metro & Crime

Chopper crash: Sanwo-Olu orders integrity test on buildings

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, visited the scene of a helicopter crash in the Opebi area of the state. On Friday a Bell 206-B3 helicopter crashed into a fence separating two houses at 16A, Salvation Road, Opebi, on Friday. The copter with Nationality Registration Marks 5N-BQW operated by Quorum Aviation was about two […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica