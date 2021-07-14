News

Okorocha: My vision for less privileged Nigerians

A former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has said that his vision is to see every less privileged Nigerian child being educated and fulfilled in life. Okorocha, who stated this at the Unity House, Abuja, when the directors of The New Nigeria (TNN) and the Rochas Foundation Alumni, came to congratulate him on his turbanning as the ‘Maga Alheri of Hausa’ by the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Farouk Umar, said he was look-ing forward to a time he would have over a million students under the Rochas Foundation. According to him, his passion for the education of the less privileged would live beyond him and every other of his aspirations. Speaking, he said, “l want to use this opportunity to call on all wellmeaning Nigerians to help the children who have no means of going to school. A child’s education is a right and not a privilege, so it is incumbent on us to ensure that the road to school is opened to every child irrespective of his family background.”

