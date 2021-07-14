Okorocha: My vision for less privileged Nigerians

A former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has said that his vision is to see every less privileged Nigerian child being educated and fulfilled in life. Okorocha, who stated this at the Unity House, Abuja, when the directors of The New Nigeria (TNN) and the Rochas Foundation Alumni, came to congratulate him on his turbanning as the ‘Maga Alheri of Hausa’ by the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Farouk Umar, said he was look-ing forward to a time he would have over a million students under the Rochas Foundation. According to him, his passion for the education of the less privileged would live beyond him and every other of his aspirations. Speaking, he said, “l want to use this opportunity to call on all wellmeaning Nigerians to help the children who have no means of going to school. A child’s education is a right and not a privilege, so it is incumbent on us to ensure that the road to school is opened to every child irrespective of his family background.”
Related Articles
Lagos Tax Cooperative society hits 2000 membership with N1bn capital base
The Lagos State Tax Administrative Cooperative Multi-purpose Society (TACMS) has said that its membership strength has increased to over 2,000 with over N1 billion financial capital base in five years after establishment of the society. The Cooperative Society has also received several requests recently from financial experts to join the cooperative society […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NLC strike: Kaduna govt swears in Commission of Inquiry members
Kaduna State Government yesterday disclosed that it is confident that the quality of the members and the leadership of the Commission of Inquiry that will look into the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) strike of May, will find answers to the key questions agitating the minds of Nigerians. Governor Nasir El- Rufai, who made this known, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PDP to FG: Account for N800bn recovered loot
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Federal Government should account for the N800 billion, which the Minister of Information and Cultural, Alhaji Lai Mohammed told Nigerians was recovered loot. This, the party stated, was because the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government has not shown commitment in the fight against corruption. PDP’s National […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)