Okorocha To APC: My candidacy’ll guarantee victory

A former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas’ Okorocha, has boasted of capacity to defeat the candidateof theoppositionPeoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, at the 2023 presidential election. Consequently, the presidential hopeful has appealed to his party, the APC, to consider him for its ticket. According to him, his popularity in the North stands him out as the candidate to defeat Atiku in next year’s election. Speaking onan Arise Television programme, Wednesday night, the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial district, said, “the APC has smartly waited until the PDP produced its candidate, now what should preoccupy the mind of the APC is who can defeat the PDP presidential candidate”.

He added that: “The PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is someone that had contested election with our President and was an APC member and he polled sub-stantial votes, what APC needs is the man that can poll similar votes in the North to be able to defeat him, anything outside this that goes with sentiment will mean failure for us.

“This is what we should know, who is that person among the APC aspirants that can get sufficient votes in the North because that PDP’s only strategy is the Northern votes. “We might not have a President Buhari run another election because most people that won election on the platform of the APC in previous elections did so because of President Buhari, now such privilege is no more there, so you have to look for that man that people will look at and vote for and I am that man.”

