Okorocha to Buhari: Stop keeping incompetent people in govt 

Former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha Monday told President Muhammadu Buhari to stop keeping incompetent persons in his government.

Okorocha, who spoke when the APC Non NWC-NEC members and Integrity Group paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja, said the ways to increase performance of staff is by hiring and firing.

 

It would be recalled that some persons had called for the sack of the Service Chiefs as a result of rising insecurity across the land.

 

Also, some persons are calling for the dissolution of the cabinet members for new people to be injected.

 

“When you know you won’t be fired if you mess up, you tend to mess up the more. So, I suggest that our party should begin the issue of hiring and firing.

 

That is why I commend the decision to remove the leadership of APC. That is how it should go, if you can’t do the job we show you the way out. I will urge our part the APC, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to imbibe the spirit of hire and fire so that people can sit up and do the right thing.”

He stated that the President had done so much but without impact on the people.

 

He said: “Buhari Is a father with a large heart. Every effort of him is like a drop of water in an ocean, as his intentions and what are on ground are different.”

 

Okorocha, who represents Imo West senatorial district, Imo State, lamented that the wheels of govenance could move much more faster if persons in sensitive positions were doing as expected.

