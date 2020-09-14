News

Okorocha to Uzodimma: You can’t take credit for a university I established

A Senator representing Imo West and former Governor of Imo State, Chief Rochas Okorocha has faulted claims by Governor Hope Uzodimma that he established the University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo.

 

A statement signed by Okorocha’s media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo observed that Uzodimma’s  media team had given credit to the governor for the establishment of the university, a statement Onwuemeodo described as untrue and unfair to the former governor.

 

Onwuemeodo said: “Rochas Okorocha as governor founded the University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, which he located on the premises of Imo State Polytechnic Umuagwo, with campus at Aboh/ Ngor-Okpala.

 

While the Umuagwo Polytechnic was relocated to Ehime Mbano, the protest by the academic staff union of the Polytechnic and some other interest groups delayed the takeoff the University until Okorocha left office.

 

“We have taken time to streamline our claims so that whoever has any other information to the Contrary, can come forward with it. As well, anybody with fresh licences for the universities mentioned can also come up with them.

