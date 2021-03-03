Okorocha to Uzodinma: ₦1bn released for my recall can settle arrears of salaries, pensions

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has responded to the claims by some government elements that the move to recall him from the Senate has commenced.

Okorocha, who described the said move as ‘a cheap gimmick and wasteful political jamboree’, urged the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to use the N1billion allegedly already earmarked for the recall project to defray the backlog of salaries and pensions in the state.

Okorocha said: “We have heard that they have been given N1billion for the recall gimmick. Our only advice is that the governor should use the money to pay workers, teachers, pensioners and so on, who have not been paid for several months and there is no sign of light at the end of the tunnel.

“We are also worried that with the deteriorated security situation in the state, some people with the backing of the state government, would be engaging in activities that would further submerge the security situation in the state.

“It is our candid position that the government should not drag traditional rulers into messy political outings. Under Governor Uzodinma, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), have all been destroyed. Now, the traditional institution. All these do not speak well of the administration.”

