Okorocha to Uzodinma: Account for N125.4bn Imo funds

The crisis between Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma and one of his predecessors, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has degenerated. Okorocha has asked Uzodinma to account for N125.4 billion revenue accrued to the state in 2020.

This followed the submission of the report of the Commission of Inquiry into contracts awarded by the Imo State Government from 2011 to 2019 on Monday to Uzodinma, who declared his resolve to enforce its recommendations. But a proxy war has erupted between the governor and his predecessor, both of who are leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The panel report had recommended that Okorocha and his former associates be made to refund the sum of N106 billion, a recommendation Okorocha’s followers tagged ‘irresponsible and unrealistic’.

In a swift reaction, however, Okorocha, while repudiating the report of the panel, challenged Uzodinma to show good fate by first accounting for a total sum of N125.4 billion being N119 billion Imo received from the federation account and N6.4 billion oil derivation fund accruing to the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) since January 14, 2020, when Uzodinma assumed office.

Okorocha said: “Governor Uzodinma should explain what he has done with the N119 billion he has collected from the federation account and N6.4 billion ISOPADEC fund, vis-a-viz the IGR. The governor said he came through the ‘Ben Johnson’ way and since January 14, 2020 when he came on board, all his actions and utterances have been the ‘Ben Johnson’ way.”

Speaking through his Special Adviser (Media), Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, the Senator representing Imo West, also tasked the Uzodinma government to publish the said panel report as no serious panel would have made such recommendations as contained in the report.

He said: “We challenge the government in Imo, led by Senator Hope Uzodinma to publish the Justice Benjamin Iheaka’s panel report verbatim, so that Imo people in particular and Nigerians in general, could read the report and see how the panel arrived at N106 billion, which they said that Senator Okorocha should refund. “No serious panel would have made such recommendations. It could only take a “Ben Johnson” Panel to do that.

And let the government publish the list of contractors who handled contracts under Okorocha, state the contracts they did, how much they were paid respectively, how they were paid and what they should have been paid, in the estimation of the Panel members.”

The former governor noted that in just about 16 months after he left office, Imo people were already missing Okorocha and have come to realize the difference between a ‘Capacity’ governor and a ‘Ben Johnson’ governor. He stressed that Uzodinma is intimidated by Okorocha’s achievements in office and is still battling for legitimacy and acceptance in Imo State.

“For almost nine months on seat, the government in Imo has been struggling for acceptance. In his Indepen dence Day speech, the governor said that he inherited ‘systematically fraudulent system’ from Ihedioha. Two days after, he said that Okorocha should refund N106 billion.

“In the history of Imo, this is also the first government that chartered a flight, to take seven Imo people to Abuja just for the purpose of passing a vote of confidence in a government that is yet to take off. And since then, it has been vote of confidence galore.

In Igbo land, it is a serious issue when someone’s shadow starts pursuing him,” Okorocha said. Meanwhile, the Imo State Government has clarified that the Justice Benjamin Iheaka Commission of Inquiry is specific on the administration of former Governor Okorocha. Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Oguwike Nwachukwu, also exonerated former Governors Achike Udenwa and Ikedi Ohakim of any culpability.

“The investigation covers the award of contracts during the period of Okorocha’s administration from 2011 to 2019 and not 2006 to 2019 as erroneously reported by some newspapers,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...