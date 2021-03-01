News

Okorocha to Uzodinma: Explain how you spent N235bn in one year

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comment(0)

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has said that Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State must explain how he frittered N235billion in one year, saying the still had no explanation for the N235billion he blew away in one year.

 

Okorocha also said that the unaccounted money was the major reason Uzodinma would not convene a proper Imo stakeholders’ meeting as he would have no explanation to give Imo people.

 

Okorocha, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, was reacting to a claim he described as fraudulent that an Imo stakeholders’ meeting was held Sunday and the attendees used the occasion to cast aspersion on the person of former governor Rochas Okorocha.

 

A statement signed by Onwuemeodo said Uzodinma merely convened a meeting of his faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State.

It reads: “Most of the attendees are the usual apologists from Uzodinma’s faction of the APC, hustling for political appointments from the governor, while others are evidently those in desperate need of political rehabilitation.

 

“If indeed the stakeholders of Imo State were there, they would have asked the governor to tell them what he had done with about N60billion loan, N56billion Federal allocation, N8billion ISOPADEC fund, N42billion Local Governments’ fund, Internally Generated Revenue of N69billion and billions from donor agencies.

 

“They would have tried to find out what the governor had done with these billions of Naira. But the factional APC members were only mobilized to come and abuse Okorocha and collect their transport money. “Real stakeholders would have asked why the governor has not paid workers, teachers and pensioners for more than 12months now or why he sacked 108 ISOPADEC workers.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

From Corporate America to Global Success: The Sheri Hamilton Story

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Sheri Hamilton didn’t become the COO of a $750 million empire overnight. As the daughter of a business owner, Sheri understood the inner workings of entrepreneurship from a very young age.   Thus, as she reached adulthood, Sheri quickly got to work making a name for herself in the corporate world.   Beginning at […]
News

Reps pass 2021 Budget for second reading, commit to appropriations c’ttee

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The N13.082 trillion Appropriation Bill, 2021 Wednesday passed through second reading in the House of Representatives. Recall that the House commenced debate on the bill on Tuesday, where several members spoke on the proposed law. Opening the debate on Wednesday, Hon. Mohammed Wudil (APC, Kano) praised the spirit and letters of the budget but called […]
News

Koolboks unveils innovative energy saving refrigerators, cooling systems

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

With the epileptic power supply threatening businesses, particularly those in the frozen food business in Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan Africa, Koolboks, a four-eco-entrepreneurs in Paris, who aim to recreate the way the new world interact with outdoors and other events requiring long hours cooling system, has introduced innovative refrigerators and cooling systems into the Nigerian […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica