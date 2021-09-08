Metro & Crime

Okorocha to Uzodinma: It’s falsehood to claim last presidential visit to Imo was in 2007

… Says: Buhari visited three times during my tenure

Former governor of Imo State and the Senator Representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha is delighted to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to Imo State but frowns at false claims credited to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

While Uzodinma through his media aides averred that the last Presidential visit to Imo was in 2007, Okorocha, who governed the state from 2011 to 2019, maintained that Buhari visited Imo State three times under his tenure as governor.

Okorocha, in a statement released through his media Adviser, Sam Onwuemeodo, stated that: “Imo was one of the first states President Buhari visited a few months after the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC). That was in 2014. The President came again after the March 28, 2015 Presidential election, to thank the Imo people for their effort and support for his election. That was on April 7, 2015.

“The President had also visited the state in 2018. And each of the referenced visits had seen a mammoth crowd of Imo people receiving Mr. President.

The President had also, in the course of the visits then, Commissioned or inspected some of the landmark projects of Okorocha, including the International Cargo Airport, the Ultra-Modern Police Headquarters and Prison Headquarters, respectively.

