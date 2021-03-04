News

Okorocha to Uzodinma: N1bn released for my recall enough to clear unpaid salaries, pension

…says recall a cheap gimmick, jamboree

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has responded to claims by some government’s elements that the move to recall him from the Senate has commenced. Okorocha, who described the said move as ‘a cheap gimmick and wasteful political jamboree’ urged the governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to use the N1billion already earmarked for the recall project to defray backlog of salaries and pensions in the state.

Okorocha said: “We have heard that they have been given N1billion for the recall gimmick. Our only advice is that the governor should use the money to pay workers, teachers, and pensioners and so on, who have not been paid for several months and there is no sign of light at the end of the tunnel. “We are also worried that with the deteriorated security situation in the state, some people with the backing of the state government would be engaging in activities that would further submerge the security situation in the state.

“It is our candid position that the government should not drag traditional rulers into messy political outings. Under Governor Uzodinma, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have all been destroyed and now the traditional institution. All these do not speak well of the administration. “We would have ignored the “adult delinquents” but for those who might not know the history or story of the elements behind OPOCA, we have decided to react accordingly.

“For those who do not know the group, the characters in OPOCA were the same people who carried the mock coffin of Chief Arthur Nzeribe when he was in the Senate and they did that to please Chief Achike Udenwa, who was governor then. “They were also the same group that confined Chief Achike Udenwa to their Hall of shame.

They did that to please Chief Ikedi Ohakim who was governor then. “In 2015, the same group wrote petitions to the Inspector General of Police against Chief Hope Uzodinma alleging assault. They did that to please Rochas Okorocha who was governor then and they had done that, thinking that Okorocha would make them commissioners. But Okorocha was not interested in the group using him to fight anybody. He rather appointed two of them Special Advisers.”

