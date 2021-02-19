Okorocha to Uzodinma: Renaming of my private varsity can’t stand

The brickbat between Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and former governor Rochas Okorocha over ownership of Eastern Palm University (EPU) may not abate any time soon following renaming of the University by Uzodinma. Also, Okorocha, who represents Imo West at the Senate, has retorted that Uzodinma was merely taking Imo for a ride by thinking he would arbitrarily rename a university the same way he would rename a street.

Uzodinma had on Wednesday renamed the Eastern Palm University to K.O. Mbadiwe University shortly after the son of the late politician, Greg Mbadiwe, decamped to the All Progressive Congress (APC) just on same day the House of Assembly hurriedly repealed the law establishing the university.

But Okorocha, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, said the purported repeal exists only in the imagination of those behind it. He said: “Both the Assembly and the government never denied that there is a matter pending in a court of competent jurisdiction on the Eastern Palm University. And for both the Assembly and the government to be taking one-sided decision on the fate of the university without reference to the main party in the PPP arrangement and the court, have only made their actions questionable and contemptuous.”

