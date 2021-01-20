News

Okorocha to Uzodinma: Stop blaming me for your misrule, incompetence

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Former governor and Senator representing Imo West at the National Assembly, Senator Rochas Okorocha has slammed Governor Hope Uzodimma for playing the blame game rather than occupying himself with responsibilities of governance. Okorocha, who spoke through his Media Aide, Sam Onwuemeodo berated Governor Hope Uzodimma, saying that Imo was heading for mishap if after one year in office the governor was still blaming Okorocha for his failures in office.

Onwuemeodo said: “The truth is that, if after one year, the governor’s handlers still brandish Okorocha’s name as their only defence for the government’s failure and ineptitude, then, something fundamental is wrong with the administration. “Governor Hope Uzodinma and his media apostles should stop the blame game. The blame game should have been over after the celebration of his one hundred days in office.

But it has continued even after one year, indicating that there is no light at the end of the tunnel. The governor and his media disciples ought to have known by now that blame game or buckpassing has become obsolete in every responsible administration. “Imo people should not have been happy with the government when the governor had demolished the ultra-modern Somto hospital, the Akanu Ibiam tunnel, six befitting roundabouts, removed superior street lights and destroyed other signature projects of Okorocha which he built with public funds when the governor has not built any. You do not demolish existing projects or structures built with Imo people’s money when you have not built any and expect them to be happy with you.

