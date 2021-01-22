News

Okorocha to Uzodinma: Stop chasing shadows, your looting allegation bizarre

The rift between Senator Rochas Okorocha and the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma deepened yesterday as the Senator took another swipe at the governor for accusing him of looting the state’s properties.

The former governor yesterday told Uzodinma to quit shadow-chasing and focus on the demands of his office as “governance is serious business, not a tea party.” Okorocha, who dismissed allegations levelled against him, described it as the usual media trials of the present government which were baseless and lacking in substance. However, he regretted that Uzodinma was degenerating to a ‘funny entertainer’ who in the clear absence of any tangible achievement to showcase after one year in office would preoccupy Imo people with his empty drama and baseless theatrics.

Okorocha in a statement through his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, said “it was interesting to read that what the Commissioner said they recovered from the warehouse were street lights accessories and cartons of tiles and without disclosing how he arrived at the conclusion that those items were owned by the government.” He went on: “We have also discovered that since the incident that happened at the burial Church Service of Bishop Gregory Ochiagha, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Cathedral, Orlu, the governor has intensified his onslaught against Okorocha.

“This could be the reason behind the renewed anger of the governor against Okorocha. Imo people know who the looters are. “A governor that is not paying salaries, not paying pensions, not paying teachers, that is shortchanging oil-producing communities by diverting their derivations, that is in control of state alloca-tions, LG allocations and still cannot point to one fully completed project. Imo people know who the looters are.”

