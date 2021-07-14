News

Okorocha to Uzodinma: You can’t blackmail me out of APC

…says Imo gov a gatecrasher to APC

Immediate past Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, yesterday said his successor, Hope Uzodinma yesterday cannot and will not blackmail me out of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Okorocha whose news of leaving the ruling party broke in Imo State yesterday maintained that Governor Uzodinma was behind the fake story purporting that he has left the APC for the PDP, last Monday. Okorocha, a former governor of Imo State, who spoke through his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, said Uzodinma had come up with the fake story of his leaving APC, because the National Secretariat of the party had set up a reconciliation committee. He said: “And also because of Okorocha’s visit to the National Office of the party, with men and women who had sacrificed all they had, to make APC the party to beat in Imo State.

Accompanied by National Assembly members, who have the valid mandate of the people. “Governor Uzodinma was never a member of APC. He joined APC after he had been announced governor by the Supreme Court. “The Supreme Court had given judgement that the candidate of APC in the 2019 governorship election was Uche Nwosu, suggesting that Uzodinma was a gatecrasher in APC. “Yet, he does not want to be humble about that.

He wants those who laboured for APC to leave the party for him. There would not have been APC in Imo today, if Okorocha didn’t take the political risk he took to make Imo APC.” Okorocha noted that Uzodinma is reaping where he did not sow and one had expected him to be sober about that. He added that the only contribution of Uzodinma to the party was his alleged desperate effort at trying to blackmail core stakeholders of the party in the state to abandon the party for him. Okorocha said: “At what point did Chief Uzodinma join APC? He had destroyed APC in Imo with his style of governance, which is anti-people.

“The economy of the state has been grounded. Every sector in Imo is in coma. He is using intimidation and threats to govern Imo people. He has thoroughly de-marketed APC in Imo.” Okorocha said Uzodinma might be the one working to destroy APC in Imo before joining another party, because the governor, according to him, is not doing anything to encourage the party and its members in the state.

