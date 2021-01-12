News Top Stories

Okorocha to Wike: Let’s work together to lift the country

The senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, has told Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike that it is time for people of like-minds who desire the best for Nigeria to stop complaining but to join force to make the country great.

 

The immediate past Governor of Imo State, who made the call yesterday while inaugurating the Rumuche/ Rumuakunde/Ohna Awuse Link Road in Emohua Local Government Area, stressed the need for likeminded persons to join forces to make the country great.

 

He said that the focus should not be on party, because there are good and bad people in both the All  Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, but should be based on good people coming together in the country’s interest.

 

Okorocha said: “In this dispensation, there are many bad people in APC, many bad people in PDP. I think the good people of APC and good people of PDP must come together for purpose of making Nigeria great. I could imagine where I join forces with Wike.

 

“Governor Wike, this is my hand of friendship. Let us bring all like minds, all great people of Nigeria. Rather than complaining , let us come together to make this country greater and greater as it should be.”

 

According to him, Nigerians must embrace each other no matter the political affiliation, and break the barriers that make it difficult to work together as Nigerians for the good of the country What brought me here today is not party. What brought me here today is love and friendship. I am not PDP. I am APC.

 

“But the time has come when we must break the jinx of party division and begin to embrace brotherhood and friendship and be able to state what is good and what is bad. A bad man is a bad man, even if he is PDP or APC.”

 

Okorocha described Wike as a courageous leader, who has spoken truth to power, and continued to improve the lot of Rivers people with his project delivery mantra. Okorocha said political power is a trust which can only be justified when used for the common good.

 

He noted that, it is obvious that the masses of Nigerians are not asking for too much from their leaders other than basic necessities of life. According to him, leaders who are unable to provide basic amenities such as electricity, water and road must be considered failed leaders.

 

Also speaking, Wike counselled the members of APC in the state to discard politics of bitterness that often make them to frustrate development projects attracted by others to their communities.

 

He said politics is a game of interest and future looking politicians like him are not vindictive in nature but pursue the interest that will enhance the overall socioeconomic life of communities and individuals that have supported the party.

 

Speaking further, Wike clarified that bringing Senator Rochas Okorocha, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress, to inaugurate the road project does not mean that he is fraternising with the opposition party but because they had been friends since his days as council chairman

