Okorocha: Uzodinma should be held responsible for Imo killings

Senator Rochas Okorocha has berated Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma for failing to name the sponsors of insecurity in the state. Uzodinma had earlier promised to name and shame those behind incessant security breaches in the state but later reneged on the promise. This is also as Okorocha said Uzodimma knows more than he is telling and should be held responsible for the killings and in Imo. Speaking to journalists in Owerri yesterday, Okorocha, who represents Imo West in the Senate, described the governor’s action as the highest level of deception and inconsistency. According to him, since Uzodimma took over the affairs of the state, Imo has been under siege following his inability to curb bloodletting and offer good governance to the state. The former governor also accused Uzodimma of being the architect of insecurity in the state. Okorocha said: “At this point, the whole world has to help Imo. Imo is in bondage under Uzodimma’s government. Uzodimma’s government, simply put, is a government that thrives on lies and deceit.”

