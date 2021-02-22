Metro & Crime

Okorocha’s associates get N70m bail as one slumps

Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

Following the arrest and detention of former Governor Rochas Okorocha on Sunday, his associates numbering 14 who were arraigned Monday, were granted bail in the sum of N70 million.

This was also as one of the suspects, Darlington Ibekwe, slumped inside the court room.

Ibekwe and 13 other loyalists of Senator Okorocha, were accused of conspiring among themselves to disobey a lawful order issued by the state by breaking into the premises of Royal Spring Palm Hotel and Apartments sealed by the Imo State government.

 

The property in dispute was hitherto owned and managed by wife of the former governor, Nkechi Okorocha.

Police prosecutor, Omo-Osagie M. A. told the court that Okorocha’s former appointees, Lasbery Okaforanyanwu, Ijeoma Igboanusi and his son in-laws, Uche Nwosu and Dr. Uzomah Anwukah were at large.

 

While Ibekwe was also accused of publishing a defamatory content on social media with intent to damage the reputation of the state government and the person of Governor Hope Uzodinma by  exposing to hatred, contempt, ridicule and damage his reputation, Olu Chizoba was charged with unlawful possession of a double barrel pump action gun without a license.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
