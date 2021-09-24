Okorocha’s property suit: Court adjourns to Nov 17

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has adjourned till November 17 to hear a motion challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit filed by ex-Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha seeking to stop the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Imo State Government from confiscating his property based on the reports of the various panels that investigated the alleged financial infractions he committed while in office.

The court last month slated the matter till yesterday to take the various motions filed in the matter, which has the EFCC as 1st defendant, Attorney General of Imo State, as 2nd defendant and all the members of seven different panels set by the state government who were listed as 3rd to 48 defendants. When the matter came up yesterday, Okorocha’s counsel, Chief Oba Maduabuchi (SAN), informed the court of the death of the head of his chambers, Emeka Okoye two weeks ago.

Like this: Like Loading...