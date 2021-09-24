News

Okorocha’s property suit: Court adjourns to Nov 17

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has adjourned till November 17 to hear a motion challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit filed by ex-Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha seeking to stop the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Imo State Government from confiscating his property based on the reports of the various panels that investigated the alleged financial infractions he committed while in office.

The court last month slated the matter till yesterday to take the various motions filed in the matter, which has the EFCC as 1st defendant, Attorney General of Imo State, as 2nd defendant and all the members of seven different panels set by the state government who were listed as 3rd to 48 defendants. When the matter came up yesterday, Okorocha’s counsel, Chief Oba Maduabuchi (SAN), informed the court of the death of the head of his chambers, Emeka Okoye two weeks ago.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Buhari vows not to exit as a failure, promises to address hunger

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed not to exit government in 2023 as a failure. The President also promised to address the current challenge of hunger and food insecurity in the country. This was disclosed by the National Security Adviser (NSA) Gen. Babagana Monguno, who spoke to newsmen after the President’s meeting with the security chiefs […]
News

Food crisis to worsen unless Boko Haram defeated – N’East market women

Posted on Author Reporter

  Women operating under the auspices of Forum of North East Market Women (FNEMW), have cried out over the escalating state of insecurity in the troubled zone, warning of the possibility of the worst dorm of food crisis ever, if more determined efforts were not made to end the cycle of insurgency. Specifically, the market […]
News

COVID-19: Int’l travellers to pay for certification test – PTF

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…blames evacuees for recent spike of cases in Lagos   As part of protocols guiding international flights beginning from August 29th, passengers will be required to procure Coronavirus certification seven days ahead of the scheduled flights before boarding to their destinations.   This new protocols were announced yesterday by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica