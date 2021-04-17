Okorocha’s release excites Abuja Igbo community

Our Reporter

Members of the Igbo Brotherhood Community have identified with the former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, over his release from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Okorocha is the lawmaker representing Imo West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Abuja.

The Brotherhood conveyed its position in a statement by its spokesperson, Chief Chiadikaobi Uwaoma.

Specifically, members expressed their confidence that the former governor will triumph over the current challenges, which they believed, were temporary.

“We express our heartfelt joy at the prompt release of one of Igbo’s foremost political leaders by the EFCC.

“His speedy release justifies our confidence that Owelle Rochas Okorocha is a responsible and trustworthy leader whose words can be taken to the bank without questioning,” the group said.

It further expressed the hope that the EFCC will allow the rule of law, as well as institutional independence to prevail in its handling of the case.

It added: “We do not have the details of accusations against him, but we can say very confidently that the former governor will be exonerated at the end of the day, as long the issues border on corrupt practices and abuse of office. We believe that he is above board in those areas.

“We are all living witnesses to his transformative legacies in the eight years he held sway as governor. We believe that he used Imo money to work for Imo people and his records in the areas of free education, political and economic empowerment of youths of Imo and the Southeast and infrastructural revolution are unrivalled.”

