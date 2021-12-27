News Top Stories

Okorocha’s son in-law, Nwosu, ‘abducted’ from church

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama Obaire, Nkwerre council area of Imo State was yesterday morning plunged into chaos as persons suspected to be security personnel shot their way into the church and abducted former Governorship candidate, Chief Uche Nwosu. FormerGovernorRochas Okorocha’s son in-law was abducted, commando style, from a church service in his country home. Nwosu had buried his mother last week and had, Sunday, gonetochurchforthe thanksgiving service, when the operatives, in Gestapo style, abducted him, plunging the church into pandemonium.

At first, most people thought it was a kidnap, until police authorities issued a statement announcing the arrest of Uche Nwosu. The Police statement read in part: “This is to inform the general public that Chief Uche Nwosu was not kidnapped but was arrested by the police and Imo state police command is aware of the arrest and presently he is in police custody.

“This is to refute the earlier news making the rounds on social media that he was kidnapped by unknown gunmen.” Reacting to the arrest of his son in-law, former governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha told newsmenthatincubentGovernor, HopeUzodinmaisbehindthe arrest.

He lamented that his wife and daughter were brutally assaulted in the church. He said that while his wife, Nkechi Okorocha was pushed down, his daughter and Nwosu’s wife had her clothes torn by the rampaging security men. Okorocha, who briefed journalists at his Spilbat mansion in Owerri, the state capital, saidthatthestategovernor, Hope Uzodinma, deceived the inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, into desecrating the church of worship by arrestingNwosu. Okorocha said that Uzodinmahadnothiddenhis hatred for him and members of his household.

The former governor said he was waiting on Governor Uzodinma to name the sponsors of insecurity in the state on January 3, 2021 as he promised, or he should take responsibility for the killings in the state. Okorochaurgedthepolice to free his son-in-law or take him to court within the next 24 hours as enshrined in the constitution. His words: “Uche Nwosu, mywifeanddaughter wereat the church for an outing service, when a group of men in police uniform while the sermon was on going, started shooting. In the course of their activities, they pushed down my wife and they tore my daughter’s clothes. No warrant of arrest. No invitation. We suspected kidnapping at first. Many people were injured while running. Uche Nwosu was dragged into a bus carrying Imo State Government number plate.

“They were Identified as policemen from the Government House by their colleagues attached to Uche for the burial. I got in touch with the CP who said that the IGP approved Nwosu’s arrest. “The shock of such an arrest without a warrant and humiliating members of my family is unfortunate. Most security operatives in Imo know nothing about the arcondiition rest. I don’t know what they framed up. IGP could only do this on a high level of misinformation from Hope Uzodinma. Over one hundred gunshots to arrest Uche Nwosu.

What kind of a ruthless behaviour on an innocent citizen of Nigeria? “Hope Uzodinma has shown tremendous hate to me and members of my family. Lawmakers who attended the burial were suspended. I am waiting to hear about the offence of Uche Nwosu.

Recall that Hope Uzodinma said he is going to name sponsors of insecurity in Imo state on January 3. I know he has nothing to offer than to cook up stories. “Uzodinma wants to frame me up by all means. Uzodinma has to answer for most of the activities going on. Uzodinma must mention the names of those who are responsible for insecurity in Imo state or he should be held responsible for all the killings in the state. Uzodinma has framed up something against Uche Nwosu. Buhari should be informed about what is happening in Imo state. Hundreds of citizens have been killed in this state.

“What is happening in Imo State is under-reported. What is happening in Imo State is bad. How come it is only Abuja and Imo State Government House that know about the arrest? Everybody knows that Uche Nwosu can’t hurt an ant. I want to know the reason for the attack on a church. Why Uche Nwosu should be treated like a criminal and why the Imo State Government should provide answers immediately.

You can’t govern people by intimidation. “Hope Uzodinma is 1,000 percent responsible for the arrest as a diversion and distraction for his non-performance. And that is unacceptable.” Reacting to the Gestapo style invasion of the church and abduction of Nwosu, the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) condemned the manner of arrest which traumatised worshippers and injured many, describing it as an act of terror.

Leader of the group, Okechukwu Nwanguma said: “The manner of this police arrest is uncivilised. It’s Gestapo-style. It’s primitive and malicious. Why would Uche Nwosu be arrested in a church during the outing service after his mother’s burial? “Was there a prior invitation to answer to any crime? And even if there was and he didn’t honour it, did the police need to have displayed such level of terror? “Well, I’m waiting to hear police’s explanations.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NDDC MD ignores doctor’s advice, slumps during probe

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

A tense drama played out yesterday at the House of Representatives as the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Kemerbrandikumo Pondei, suddenly collapsed during the investigative hearing into allegations of corruption levelled against him and his colleagues on the interim board of the interventionist agency.   Pondei, who momentarily lost […]
News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 201 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two weeks to the 10th month since Nigeria confirmed its first positive sample for COVID-19, and despite concerns about a possible second wave of infections, the daily count has dropped again, signifying a 52 percent decrease in 24 hours. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 201 new cases across 11 states in […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Trump’s impeachment trial to start next week

Posted on Author Reporter

Donald Trump’s impeachment trial over his role in the deadly US Capitol riot is poised to begin next week in the Senate, according to Democrats. On Monday, the House of Representatives will deliver the impeachment charge to the Senate, triggering the trial process in the 100-member chamber, reports the BBC. Republicans had argued for a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica