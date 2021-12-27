Okorocha’s son in-law, Nwosu, ‘abducted’ from church

St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama Obaire, Nkwerre council area of Imo State was yesterday morning plunged into chaos as persons suspected to be security personnel shot their way into the church and abducted former Governorship candidate, Chief Uche Nwosu. FormerGovernorRochas Okorocha’s son in-law was abducted, commando style, from a church service in his country home. Nwosu had buried his mother last week and had, Sunday, gonetochurchforthe thanksgiving service, when the operatives, in Gestapo style, abducted him, plunging the church into pandemonium.

At first, most people thought it was a kidnap, until police authorities issued a statement announcing the arrest of Uche Nwosu. The Police statement read in part: “This is to inform the general public that Chief Uche Nwosu was not kidnapped but was arrested by the police and Imo state police command is aware of the arrest and presently he is in police custody.

“This is to refute the earlier news making the rounds on social media that he was kidnapped by unknown gunmen.” Reacting to the arrest of his son in-law, former governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha told newsmenthatincubentGovernor, HopeUzodinmaisbehindthe arrest.

He lamented that his wife and daughter were brutally assaulted in the church. He said that while his wife, Nkechi Okorocha was pushed down, his daughter and Nwosu’s wife had her clothes torn by the rampaging security men. Okorocha, who briefed journalists at his Spilbat mansion in Owerri, the state capital, saidthatthestategovernor, Hope Uzodinma, deceived the inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, into desecrating the church of worship by arrestingNwosu. Okorocha said that Uzodinmahadnothiddenhis hatred for him and members of his household.

The former governor said he was waiting on Governor Uzodinma to name the sponsors of insecurity in the state on January 3, 2021 as he promised, or he should take responsibility for the killings in the state. Okorochaurgedthepolice to free his son-in-law or take him to court within the next 24 hours as enshrined in the constitution. His words: “Uche Nwosu, mywifeanddaughter wereat the church for an outing service, when a group of men in police uniform while the sermon was on going, started shooting. In the course of their activities, they pushed down my wife and they tore my daughter’s clothes. No warrant of arrest. No invitation. We suspected kidnapping at first. Many people were injured while running. Uche Nwosu was dragged into a bus carrying Imo State Government number plate.

“They were Identified as policemen from the Government House by their colleagues attached to Uche for the burial. I got in touch with the CP who said that the IGP approved Nwosu’s arrest. “The shock of such an arrest without a warrant and humiliating members of my family is unfortunate. Most security operatives in Imo know nothing about the arcondiition rest. I don’t know what they framed up. IGP could only do this on a high level of misinformation from Hope Uzodinma. Over one hundred gunshots to arrest Uche Nwosu.

What kind of a ruthless behaviour on an innocent citizen of Nigeria? “Hope Uzodinma has shown tremendous hate to me and members of my family. Lawmakers who attended the burial were suspended. I am waiting to hear about the offence of Uche Nwosu.

Recall that Hope Uzodinma said he is going to name sponsors of insecurity in Imo state on January 3. I know he has nothing to offer than to cook up stories. “Uzodinma wants to frame me up by all means. Uzodinma has to answer for most of the activities going on. Uzodinma must mention the names of those who are responsible for insecurity in Imo state or he should be held responsible for all the killings in the state. Uzodinma has framed up something against Uche Nwosu. Buhari should be informed about what is happening in Imo state. Hundreds of citizens have been killed in this state.

“What is happening in Imo State is under-reported. What is happening in Imo State is bad. How come it is only Abuja and Imo State Government House that know about the arrest? Everybody knows that Uche Nwosu can’t hurt an ant. I want to know the reason for the attack on a church. Why Uche Nwosu should be treated like a criminal and why the Imo State Government should provide answers immediately.

You can’t govern people by intimidation. “Hope Uzodinma is 1,000 percent responsible for the arrest as a diversion and distraction for his non-performance. And that is unacceptable.” Reacting to the Gestapo style invasion of the church and abduction of Nwosu, the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) condemned the manner of arrest which traumatised worshippers and injured many, describing it as an act of terror.

Leader of the group, Okechukwu Nwanguma said: “The manner of this police arrest is uncivilised. It’s Gestapo-style. It’s primitive and malicious. Why would Uche Nwosu be arrested in a church during the outing service after his mother’s burial? “Was there a prior invitation to answer to any crime? And even if there was and he didn’t honour it, did the police need to have displayed such level of terror? “Well, I’m waiting to hear police’s explanations.”

