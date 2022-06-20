Okotie declares for Interim National Government

Founder, Household of God Church International Ministries, Rev. Chris Okotie has declared intention to head an interim government of national reconciliation and reconstruction at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

He made the declaration during the service to mark his 63rd birthday, where he spoke on the 2023 political transition and his vision for Nigeria, at the church in Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos. Okotie asked the youths and other Nigerians to join the conversations that would enable a transition to the interim government.

He particularly called for support from Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi and other candidates for the 2023 presidential election, saying they should redirect their strength,connections to give back to the society, the realisation of an interim government and a new Nigeria.

He stated: “I appeal to all party flag bearers…Atiku I know you are a great man. Lend your energy, power, strength to ensure peaceful atmosphere so that we can tackle the challenges facing thenation. Remember, Nigeria has been good to you and it is time you

