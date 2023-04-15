Okotie launches TOKO initiative to reform Nigeria

Former presidential candidate and restructuring campaigner, Rev. Chris Okotie, has launched an initiative called The Okotie Option (TOKO) which he claims would bring the necessary reforms for the country. Speaking through his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji in Lagos yesterday, Okotie said the fierce contests and contentions between politicians before, during and after the polls, has justified his call for a new constitution to be enacted for the country.

According to Okotie, his plans for the reformation of the country are anchored on four major components which he listed as Reconciliation, Reconstruction, and Solidarity for a new foundation for the development of Nigeria. He explained that his proposal is greater in detail, adding that “It is time for Reconciliation; it is time for Reconstruction, it is time to join hands in solidarity, it is time to lay the foundation for posterity, it is time for TOKO. The Reformation of Nigeria is now!” Okotie insists that ad hoc amendments of the constitution as being proposed by some would not lead to any serious reformation because the current constitution, upon which the general election was held, has only produced greater division in the polity as being currently experienced. He lamented that his warning that the country should be restructured before the election was to avoid a post-election crisis and create the right atmosphere for a peaceful development of Nigeria. While promising that the TOKO campaign would be sustained, he urged Nigerians to take part in the National Dialogue he is promoting to engender equity, peace and prosperity of Nigeria. He asked the political gladiators to sheath their sword and come to the round table to fashion out how to restructure the country. ‘At the end of this campaign, we shall compile the various submissions and send a memorandum to the President, the National Assembly and other key stakeholders’, Okotie added.