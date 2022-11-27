Okotie: The face of restructuring

Restructuring has long been the buzzword in our polity. It is always the rallying cry of ethnic nationalities that feel marginalized in our country.

Various governments since independence have responded to the quest for equity, justice and devolution of power to aggrieved ethnic groups, which was why the Midwest region was curved out of the Western region in the First Republic.

Yet, regional rivalries culminated in the power struggle that led to the civil war. The military regime of Gen Yakubu Gowon, which prosecuted the civil war, did so to keep Nigeria one, but the unity of the country has always been tested by the perennial struggle between very aggressive centripetal and centrifugal forces, especially before, during and after every election cycle.

This inspired the participation of patriot, thinker, renowned clergyman and political reformer, Rev Chris Okotie in the political process.

Since 2003, the Reverend has been canvassing the idea of a paradigm shift as a way to reposition Nigeria and align it with modern developmental trends going on around the world.

Okotie threw his hat in the ring by contesting the presidential election three times. However, in 2019, he began a new process of taking the idea of restructuring to a new level altogether, by his call for the adoption of Aboriginal Democracy as the best template for a new Nigeria.

Aboriginal Democracy is a dynamic new proposition that could solve most of the existential problems of ethnicity, religious bigotry, corruption, mismanagement, phobias, and other issues that have continued to hamper the progress of the country.

Okotie has argued correctly that his campaign for restructuring through the adoption of Aboriginal Democracy, which would be facilitated by an interim government, is based on the fact that no incumbent government can restructure Nigeria.

This is a fact of history. All previous governments tried to restructure the country through national conferences, by whatever name called, but such efforts always ended up being blown away by selfish manipulation of the process and the intrigue of politicians.

Moreover, no subsisting government would yield power to an interim government because it would automatically lead to its demise.

Okotie, therefore decided to summon himself to the enormous task of heading the interim government he is proposing, being a neutral player and patriot who does not covet the presidency as career politicians do.

Of all the political players on the scene today, Okotie is the face of restructuring, the only one who embodies the type of radical change that could create an all-inclusive participation of all Nigerians in the governing process.

The previous attempts to restructure Nigeria have now culminated in the ad-hoc approach of seeking to address the problem by promoting the idea of devolution of power, state police, resource control and other elements that only turn out to aggravate the challenge of wholesale restructuring, which is what Aboriginal Democracy is all about.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...