Metro & Crime

Okotie To Buhari: Restructuring Will Be Your Greatest Legacy

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pastor and Interim Government advocate, Rev Chris Okotie has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to support restructuring and write his name in gold.

“Nigerians made President Muhammadu what he is and I believe that as a patriot, and statesman, he would do the right thing by supporting our proposition for an interim government and write his name in gold,” Okotie said during his interview recently with AIT.

The Reverend argued that President Buhari has the power to midwife restructuring at this time, despite the ongoing transition programme.

He does not agree with those who claim that Aboriginal Democracy as being canvassed is out of sync with the 2023 general election.

“We must have a nation first before we talk about the architecture of power,” Okotie insisted.

He, however, admitted that because it’s time for politics it is natural for people to follow and be part of the electoral process.

Okotie said, nevertheless: “We owe it to posterity, not to the APC, PDP, Labour party or any of the parties, to save this nation and our collective patrimony.”

He said, restructuring through the adoption of Aboriginal Democracy and it’s components, ‘is doable’.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Land tussle: Ondo monarch petitions IGP over murder, destruction of property

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

Following the violence that rocked Ode and Isinigbo communities in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State over a land tussle, the Ajagunode of Ode community, Oba Adewale Boboye, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu over the crisis. In the petition, the traditional ruler alleged that some individuals within the community […]
Metro & Crime

Mother of six murders one-month-baby, dumps body in Ogun River

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 35-year-old woman, Sukurat Olajoke, for allegedly killing her one-month-old baby. It was learnt that Olajoke, a mother of six, murdered her baby and dumped the body in the popular Ogun River in Abeokuta, the state capital.   The suspect said she killed her baby out of frustration after […]
Metro & Crime

Medical Doctor drowns in Ebonyi hotel

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

A medical house officer attached to the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, ThankGod Odo has drowned in a swimming pool in a popular hotel in the capital city. The incident occurred on Thursday. The deceased hailed from Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state. Odo, a medical intern, was said to have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica