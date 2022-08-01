Okotie to Shehu Sani: I‘m not seeking power

Founder of Household of God Church, Lagos, Rev Chris Okotie, has reacted to widely held views that he is seeking political power with his call for an Interim Government.

Recently, Senator Shehu Sani had through a Twitter post urged Okotie to jettison his interim government campaign and revive his political party to join the presidential race.

However, speaking through his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji, the cleric said the objective of his campaign is to sell the idea of restructuring, reconstruction and reconciliation through the inauguration of an Interim Government, and not that he is seeking political office.

Okotie reiterated his stand as often stated in his media interviews that he set up his political party just to have a platform to promote his concept, not to win an election.

