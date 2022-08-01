News

Okotie to Shehu Sani: I‘m not seeking power

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Founder of Household of God Church, Lagos, Rev Chris Okotie, has reacted to widely held views that he is seeking political power with his call for an Interim Government.

Recently, Senator Shehu Sani had through a Twitter post urged Okotie to jettison his interim government campaign and revive his political party to join the presidential race.

 

However, speaking through his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji, the cleric said the objective of his campaign is to sell the idea of restructuring, reconstruction and reconciliation through the inauguration of an Interim Government, and not that he is seeking political office.

 

Okotie reiterated his stand as often stated in his media interviews that he set up his political party just to have a platform to promote his concept, not to win an election.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Labour gives Kwara 14-day ultimatum over minimum wage

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

Labour unions in Kwara State yesterday gave the state government a 14- day ultimatum effective from Monday, September 28, 2020 to implement the N30,000 new minimum wage or face an industrial action.   Theunionsmadethisknown in a statement signed by their respective leaders; Issa Ore, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) chairman in the state; Ezekiel Adegoke, acting […]
News Top Stories

Anambra guber: INEC’s plan to store materials in Imo plot to rig poll –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the plan by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to store materials for the November 6 Anambra governorship election is plotting to rig the election.   PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, warned that such could lead to a breakdown of law and order […]
News

NUAHP urges FG to halt health workers brain drain, address their demands

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

 Against the background that health professionals are leaving the country for greener pasture abroad, the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) have called on the Federal and state governments to address the demands of health workers on welfare and the overhauling of health infrastructure. This is contained in a statement NUAHP issued at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica