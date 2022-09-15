Faith

Okotie: Why fringe parties can’t win presidential election

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…mourns Queen Elizabeth

Restructuring advocate, Rev Chris Okotie, has given reasons why smaller parties can’t win the Presidential election in Nigeria.

In an interview with the BBC Pidgin English monitored in Lagos last weekend, the Reverend told the BBC anchor, Helen Oyibo that unless Nigeria is restructured to make our political participation all-inclusive, fringe parties won’t be able to win the all-important Presidential election, even if they have the best candidate.

He was reacting to a question on the chances of the Labour Party’s Peter Obi, who is viewed as the third force behind the APC and the PDP.

Okotie said the fact that only the bigger parties have ruled the country since the return to democracy in 1999 shows clearly how powerful they are.

“Only the PDP and the APC have the national spread and network required to win the Presidency.No small party has such capacity.

“Until the political system is restructured to shift the emphasis away from parties to the people, the dominant parties would continue to hold sway,” Okotie said.

On why he set up FRESH after running for president on the Justice Party, and the NDP, Okotie said it was a deliberate effort to promote his agenda for a paradigm shift.

He said he knew he would never be able to defeat the two dominant parties in a presidential election.

He explained why he didn’t join either the APC or the PDP: “If I join any of these parties, I would become part of the problem. Most of the big men go to these parties because all they want is power for personal aggrandizement.”

Asked if he ever considered the option of relocating abroad because of the complex problems facing the nation, Okotie said he won’t leave Nigeria.

“I don’t want anyone to take from me the land that God gave to me,” he said.

He said he would continue to promote restructuring and its interim government component, ruling out the option of giving up.

“I am already successful in my area of calling. I don’t need to run away. A time will come when people will depend on what I have said in this restructuring campaign,” Okotie explained.

He also expressed grief over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, saying his prayers are with the British people and others around the world at this moment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Faith

COVID 19, Security Challenges: CAN begs Christians in Niger to cancel crossover vigil

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has appealed to Christians in Niger State to cancel this year’s crossover night following the incessant banditry attacks and the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic. The Niger State chapter of CAN lead by the state Chairman, Revd. (Dr.) Mathias Echioda, told all heads of blocks, local coordinators including youths and […]
Faith

RCCG Congress: How a Bishop returned his forged teaching certificate

Posted on Author Reporter

  The second evening of the on-going 2020 Holy Ghost Congress of the Redeemed Christian Church of God  was a heavy evening for sober reflection, even as the General  Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye preached about how to be a high-flyer in life. The theme of the Congress is, “It is time to […]
Faith

NACJOURN commends Ondo over return of mission schools

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

The Network of African Christian Journalists (NACJOURN) has commended the governor of Ondo state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on his determination to return all private schools in the state to their original owners   The Network viewed that the taking of schools in the 1970s has landed both the schools and governments in more significant troubles than […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica