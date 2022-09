Okotie: Why fringe parties can’t win presidential election

…mourns Queen Elizabeth

Restructuring advocate, Rev Chris Okotie, has given reasons why smaller parties can’t win the Presidential election in Nigeria.

In an interview with the BBC Pidgin English monitored in Lagos last weekend, the Reverend told the BBC anchor, Helen Oyibo that unless Nigeria is restructured to make our political participation all-inclusive, fringe parties won’t be able to win the all-important Presidential election, even if they have the best candidate.

He was reacting to a question on the chances of the Labour Party’s Peter Obi, who is viewed as the third force behind the APC and the PDP.

Okotie said the fact that only the bigger parties have ruled the country since the return to democracy in 1999 shows clearly how powerful they are.

“Only the PDP and the APC have the national spread and network required to win the Presidency.No small party has such capacity.

“Until the political system is restructured to shift the emphasis away from parties to the people, the dominant parties would continue to hold sway,” Okotie said.

On why he set up FRESH after running for president on the Justice Party, and the NDP, Okotie said it was a deliberate effort to promote his agenda for a paradigm shift.

He said he knew he would never be able to defeat the two dominant parties in a presidential election.

He explained why he didn’t join either the APC or the PDP: “If I join any of these parties, I would become part of the problem. Most of the big men go to these parties because all they want is power for personal aggrandizement.”

Asked if he ever considered the option of relocating abroad because of the complex problems facing the nation, Okotie said he won’t leave Nigeria.

“I don’t want anyone to take from me the land that God gave to me,” he said.

He said he would continue to promote restructuring and its interim government component, ruling out the option of giving up.

“I am already successful in my area of calling. I don’t need to run away. A time will come when people will depend on what I have said in this restructuring campaign,” Okotie explained.

He also expressed grief over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, saying his prayers are with the British people and others around the world at this moment.

