Okowa: APC, albatross to Nigeria’s infrastructural, economic growth

Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has blamed the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government for the infrastructure decay and economic quagmire bedeviling Nigeria in the past seven years. The governor, who is the running mate to the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said the ineptitude of the ruling APC plunged the country into the current insecurity, poverty and unemployment.

He said through deliberate neglect and abandonment, the lackluster administration of the Buhari-led APC, was largely responsible for the collapse of federal roads across Delta state. Okowa, supported by his wife, Dame Edith, former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, the governorship candidate of the party, Sheriff Oborevwori, his running mate, Sir Monday Onyeme, the former Minister of Information, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire and former Military Administrator of Abia state, Air Vice Marshal Frank Ajobena and a host of others, who led PDP campaign train to Sapele and Okpe Local Government Areas, respectively, yester-day said the poor attention of the Federal Government to the oil rich state had continued, despite that the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, hails from the state. He said: “All our roads – from Benin to Warri, Sapele to Agbor, everywhere, are all impassable.

“Yet, we have a son as Deputy President of the Senate. He couldn’t lobby his government to reconstruct roads in the state, yet he wants to be governor. “Nigeria has become the headquarter of poverty, hunger and strive. No job, no electricity, no fuel.”

 

