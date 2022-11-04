Okowa: APC damaged, plunged Nigeria into troubled times

…as Ayu says ruling party opened nation to terrorists, disunity

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged Nigerians to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s election, saying the ruling party has plunged the country into the path of retrogression since 2015. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate said the opposition party will move from units to ward levels in its bid to oust APC next year. Okowa said this during the inauguration of the PDP’s governorship campaign council in Asaba yesterday. The governorship candidate and Speaker of the House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori and the party’s Chairman, Kingsley Esiso were present at the event. Okowa said the economic situation in the country has failed the propaganda machine of the APC.

Meanwhile, ex-Governor James Ibori; his immediate successor Emmanuel Uduaghan, and the representative of Delta South in the Senate Chief James Manager as well as some prominent members of the party were absent from the event. However, no reason was given for their absence. Okowa said: “The APC took Nigeria to troubled times and has done sufficient damage to its economy. The chieftains of the party easily lie that we are not doing anything in Delta. We will continue to pray for the blind in the APC, who on a daily basis are progressing in error, to see.” The governor said his urban renewal, infrastructural, drainage system, health and educational pursuit since 2015 have shown his preparedness to join forces with the candidate of the PDP for the 2023 presidential poll, Atiku Abubakar to rescue Nigeria.

He urged eligible voters, especially in Delta State, to reject the APC during the election to show appreciation to the PDP for considering him worthy of the vice presidential slot. Oborevwori, who said he will build on Okowa’s achievements, urged the people to reject the APC governorship candidate and Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege for his “abuse of power and undemocratic behaviour and utterances”, but vote a “selfless person” like him. He urged Delta youths to be “disobedient” to the ‘Obidient’ movement being garnered for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...