News Top Stories

Okowa: APC damaged, plunged Nigeria into troubled times

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

…as Ayu says ruling party opened nation to terrorists, disunity

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged Nigerians to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s election, saying the ruling party has plunged the country into the path of retrogression since 2015. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate said the opposition party will move from units to ward levels in its bid to oust APC next year. Okowa said this during the inauguration of the PDP’s governorship campaign council in Asaba yesterday. The governorship candidate and Speaker of the House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori and the party’s Chairman, Kingsley Esiso were present at the event. Okowa said the economic situation in the country has failed the propaganda machine of the APC.

Meanwhile, ex-Governor James Ibori; his immediate successor Emmanuel Uduaghan, and the representative of Delta South in the Senate Chief James Manager as well as some prominent members of the party were absent from the event. However, no reason was given for their absence. Okowa said: “The APC took Nigeria to troubled times and has done sufficient damage to its economy. The chieftains of the party easily lie that we are not doing anything in Delta. We will continue to pray for the blind in the APC, who on a daily basis are progressing in error, to see.” The governor said his urban renewal, infrastructural, drainage system, health and educational pursuit since 2015 have shown his preparedness to join forces with the candidate of the PDP for the 2023 presidential poll, Atiku Abubakar to rescue Nigeria.

He urged eligible voters, especially in Delta State, to reject the APC during the election to show appreciation to the PDP for considering him worthy of the vice presidential slot. Oborevwori, who said he will build on Okowa’s achievements, urged the people to reject the APC governorship candidate and Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege for his “abuse of power and undemocratic behaviour and utterances”, but vote a “selfless person” like him. He urged Delta youths to be “disobedient” to the ‘Obidient’ movement being garnered for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Adeyeye, Bamidele, others reject Ekiti APC primary

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

At least seven out of the eight Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants have asked for the cancellation of Thursday’s governorship primary election at the party’s secretariat in Ado-Ekiti.They protested against the conduct of the exercise on the grounds of imposition and fraud, threatening legal action. Ex-Minister of State for Works, Dayo Adeyeye; the […]
News

Zulum visits Gwoza, shares food, N24m cash to 1200 vulnerable citizens

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, used the whole of yesterday for humanitarian activities in Ngoshe, Warabe and Pulka, all in Gwoza Local Government Areas of Southern Borno.   At Ngoshe, Zulum supervised the distribution of food items and N24 million in cash to 1,200 vulnerable citizens who returned from Pulka and Maiduguri. Each household […]
News

Arthur Eze, Yar’Adua blame political elites over insecurity, national tension

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Nigeria will overcome her current socioeconomic and security challenges if the political elites are able to bury their ethnic and religious cleavages and work in harmony towards finding common solutions to the problems. Engr Arthur Eze and Col. Abdulazeez Yar’Adua (rtd), younger brother to Late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua made the assertion in Enugu yesterday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica