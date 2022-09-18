Okowa: APC ineptitude plunged Nigeria into poverty, hunger, unemployment

Delta State Governor and Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has blamed the All Progressives Congress (APC) for making Nigeria the capital city of hunger, poverty and unemployment among the comity of nations.

The governor, who spoke on Sunday, said the APC-led government had plunged the electorate into suffering and smiling since they took over power in 2015.

This came as the governor took the 2023 governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state, Chief Kenneth Gbagi to the cleaners for casting aspersion on his ‘SMART and Stronger Delta’ pursuit of his administration.

Gbagi incurred the wrath of the governor after he appeared on a popular TV station and said Okowa woefully failed to develop the state.

The governor, supported by the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly and PDP governorship candidate in the state, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori and PDP state Chairman, Chief Kingsley Esiso, categorically said the rising hunger and poverty in the country was caused by the poor managerial skill of the supposed ‘change agents.’

He said: “The important thing is that we know the issues troubling Nigeria and have acknowledged APC as the root cause, and PDP has a clear pathway for rescuing and rebuilding the nation.”

