Okowa: APC, Omo-Agege in ‘doomed’ 2023 ambition

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has taken a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in next year’s governorship election, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, for their ‘penchant for lies and vile propaganda’. In a statement through the Communications Manager, Government House, Jackson Ekwugum, the governor said APC propelled Omo-Agege into unguarded outbursts for his desperate bid to score cheap political points. Ekwugum added that Omo-Agege’s criticism of successive PDP’s administrations in the state has suggested that ‘he is suffering from amnesia’. He said for Omo-Agege to have accusedOkowa of receiving over N770 billion from the Federation Account without visibledevelopmentswas”pitiful, immatureandshamefulof a supposed leader.”

He maintained that Okowa has committed more than N600 billion alone on 798 road projects with a total length of 1,811.4km and 977.84km of drains within seven years. He said, “Omo-Agege needs to be reminded that it took money to get these projects done. It is either he is not seeing clearly, or he is suffering from amnesia for himnottohavenoticed allthe infrastructuraldevelopments in the state, including those in Delta Central such as the Effurun Otor Owor Bridge, Ughelli, newSapeleRoadand the Agbarho Orherhe road, among many others.

 

