Okowa appeals to religious leaders, others to support PDP

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has appealed to religious leaders and Delta residents to support the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Mr Sheriff Oborevwori, in the March 11 Governorship election. Okowa made the appeal on Friday at a meeting with members of the Isoko Church Leaders Council held at God’s Fountain of Life Mission, Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state. The governor also urged them to vote for all the PDP candidates for the Delta House of Assembly in various constituencies across the state. He thanked members of the Forum for the opportunity given to him to talk to them. Okowa, who was PDP Vice- Presidential candidate in the February 25 presidential election, described Oborevwori as a God fearing man.

He added that Oborevwori who is also the Speaker, Delta House of Assembly, had the needed experience to inspire more development in the state. According to him, Oborevwori will consolidate the tempo of infrastructure and human capital development recorded in the state by his administration if elected as governor. On the outcome of the last Presidential and National Assembly election, Okowa said that the exercise was compromised, adding that the outcome was not the will of God. “We saw the manipulation of the election coming and the Church of Christ prayed against the situation, which we have just found ourselves.

“Obviously, this is not the will of God. It is not the will of God that the Chapel in Aso Rock will be closed for four years as a result of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC). “This is the time for us to truly pray. It is a time for me to encourage the Church of Christ to continue to pray. “I believe that this is the time for us to dwell in the light of God, so that His will will be done in our state and in Nigeria.

