Okowa appoints Ukah as SSG, keeps Commissioners’ list

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has reappointed the immediate past Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG). Ukah was the former commissioner for Information during the first tenure of the governor which spanned 2015 to 2019. The governor named Ukah in a memo released by the Head of Service, Sir Reginald Bayoko in Asaba yesterday. His swearing in ceremony is fixed for Monday, June 7 at the Unity Hall, in Government House, Asaba. Others to be sworn-in on the said date are the Chief Economic Adviser, Political Advisers and Special Advisers.

Like this: Like Loading...