News

Okowa appoints Ukah as SSG, keeps Commissioners’ list

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has reappointed the immediate past Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG). Ukah was the former commissioner for Information during the first tenure of the governor which spanned 2015 to 2019. The governor named Ukah in a memo released by the Head of Service, Sir Reginald Bayoko in Asaba yesterday. His swearing in ceremony is fixed for Monday, June 7 at the Unity Hall, in Government House, Asaba. Others to be sworn-in on the said date are the Chief Economic Adviser, Political Advisers and Special Advisers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sallah: Generator fumes kill 7 in hair dressing saloon

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

…as 2 Policemen die while chasing Okada ride   Generator fumes have claimed the lives of seven women who were in a hair dressing saloon in Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State.   Our Correspondent learnt that the incident occurred on Thursday night when the victims, two married women and five single ladies had […]
News

COVID-19: Don’t let down your guard, NCDC boss tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Director- General Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has advised Nigerians not to let down their guards against COVID-19, saying recent surge in the pandemic in India gives cause for concern. He said the pandemic afforded Nigeria the opportunity to, substantially increased her molecular laboratory from four before outbreak of COVID- 19 […]
News

Insecurity: Soldiers partially lock down Owerri

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The city of Owerri, the Imo State capital, was yesterday partially locked down by soldiers and other security forces. From around 2.30pm, soldiers and security operatives were seen barricading major roads, commandeering trailers to block roadways. In some areas, freshly cut trees were used to barricade the roads while in others; the soldiers simply parked […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica