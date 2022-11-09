Okowa approves N5bn for retirees’ pension

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has ordered the immediate release of N5 billion to offset the pension arrears to retirees in the state. This was as the governor tongue-lashed the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo- Agege, who is also the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, for ‘financing and plotting again with retirees across the 25 local government areas of the state to protest and make the state ungovernable’.

In a chat with newsmen, Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, accused Omo-Agege of abandoning issue-based campaign over his 2023 gubernatorial bid and engaging in campaigns of calumny and breaching the prevailing peace in the state.

“He is highly placed in a distinguished position to be progressing in error. We are aware he has started preparing local government pensioners, who are not under the state government for protest again. He cannot be telling lies and think this will aid him to govern the state. This is a man that has not been interfacing witb his people. If not, he should have known that Governor Okowa constructed roads to open up his Orogun town and its environs”, Aniagwu said. He added that the governor’s gesture is part of his efforts at ameliorating the plight of the affected senior citizens in the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...